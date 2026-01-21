Midday Update: Thomasville neighbors protest ICE, Public marijuana smoking ban advances, and more

Wednesday, January 21st: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around The Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Calls for an independent investigation two years after $1 million in taxpayer dollars goes missing. In March 2024, we reported TPD received a report from the City of Tallahassee saying more than one million dollars in City funds had been stolen from an outside source. Almost two years later, there has been no update in the investigation.

2) "Part of the resistance": Thomasville neighbors protest ICE and federal policies Tuesday. Thomasville neighbors say ICE and recent federal immigration enforcement have created fear in their communities; the sheriff's office says there have been no incidents involving ICE in Thomas County. Demonstrators cite frustration with the Trump administration’s policies on affordability, wars, and detention centers.

3) Wakulla County parents, education leaders discuss solutions to CES overcrowding. Parents expressed concerns about how rezoning could affect their kids. Superintendent of schools, Richard Myhre, spoke to parents about options on the table and how the district could address potential problems.

4) Florida Senate advances narrower public marijuana smoking ban after last year’s failure. A Senate committee on Tuesday unanimously approved SB 986, advancing legislation that would ban smoking or vaping marijuana in public places such as beaches, parks, and shared common areas. The proposal cleared its first stop in the Florida Senate, marking a sharper, more targeted attempt. That’s after a broader version stalled without a single committee hearing last year.

5) Wednesday Forecast: We'll warm up into the mid-60s with lows into the 40s. We'll be warming up for the rest of the week with 70s expected through Saturday. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

