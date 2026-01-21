First To Know Weather - Changes Are On The Way (1-21-2026)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — While we have been below average for the most part these last few days, we are going to be consistently above average until next week.

Temperatures are starting off above freezing this morning in the mid 30s to low 40s. It is still cold so grab those jackets and coats as you head out the door. The first major change we will see besides the warmer mornings, is the cloudier skies. More moisture is building these next few days which will increase the cloud cover, and possibly even pop off a stray isolated shower. The sun will still be out, but its a mix of both sun and clouds. The increased moisture will also help with the third change which is above average highs. This afternoon we will be in the mid 60s and we are warming up into the 70s by tomorrow and into the weekend.

Speaking of this weekend, another round of heavy rain is on the way for Sunday. As the front associated with this rain pushes through, temperatures will drop once more below average. This front is also apart of a potential winter storm for the deep south. However, as of now it is very unlikely we will be seeing any winter weather from this system. Our temperatures will be just too warm to see anything other than rain.

