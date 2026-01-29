Midday Update: Thomasville farmers, vendors adjust to the cold, Family, lawmakers push ‘YaYa Alert’, and more

Thursday, January 29th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Thursday Forecast: We'll warm up to the low 60s today before dropping into the low 30s. Showers will return on Friday due to a new cold front. Cold weather shelters are open to those in need. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

2) SEE HOW: Thomasville farmers and vendors adjust to colder weather. Cold temperatures can burn crops, kill blooms, and slow produce growth. Davis Produce uses greenhouses, early picking, and storage to prevent losses.

3) New funds for LCSO and TPD from Big Bend Protecting Children's Innocence Task Force. Money will help increase staffing and purchase new resources. Funds from the Task Force were recently approved by the City and County to fund LCSO and TPD efforts in this initiative.

4) New program brings free internet and devices to children of incarcerated parents. A local foundation provides no-cost mobile devices and up to three years of internet service. The Florida Connect Program targets rural and underserved communities across North Florida.

5) Family, lawmakers push ‘YaYa Alert’ after 2023 Pine Hills shooting left schools in the dark. Nearly three years after a deadly shooting in Pine Hills claimed the life of 9-year-old T’Yonna “YaYa” Major, her family is back at the Florida Capitol urging lawmakers to close what they call a deadly communication gap. The push centers on SB 814, known as the “YaYa Alert,” a proposal that would require law enforcement to immediately notify nearby schools and child care centers when there is an imminent violent threat.

