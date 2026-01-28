First To Know forecast: Brief afternoon warming trend (01/28/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Areas of clear sky this evening will support another decent temperature drop amid what's still a cold air mass for the region. However, clouds and a wind shift will allow a temporary warming trend that stretches into Friday.

This evening, readings will still manage to fall into the 40s fairly rapidly after sunset, on their way to the freezing point by midnight in most cases. Morning lows will level off in the mid and upper 20s, a couple of degrees above figures achieved earlier this morning.

Thursday's main difference will be the presence of scattered clouds toward the midday hour and beyond, coming in from the west in the high levels of the atmosphere. They'll give the filtered sunlight effect and provide no rain. With light winds coming from the east, high temperatures will make a run through the mid and upper 50s and possibly touch 60° in a few inland spots.

Friday, clouds will thicken ahead of a disturbance that will be capable of producing a few showers in the afternoon and evening with temps that will be in the 50s and lower 60s for highs. It will be too warm for any frozen precipitation chances leading into Saturday morning.

The disturbance will keep the Arctic air door wide open; Saturday is projected to be blustery and cold with highs in the 40s and temps falling into the 30s before the evening arrives. Forecast lows will be at their coldest Sunday morning, with inland sections reaching the mid and upper teens with wind-chill values in the lower teens. Highs will be in the 40s Sunday.

A slow temperature rebound is forecast next week, with average (mid 60s) levels returning by next Wednesday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

