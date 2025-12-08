Midday Update: The Longest Table unites local students, Trump proposing $12B aid package for farmers, & more

Monday, December 8th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around The Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) The Longest Table unites local students for a community-building celebration. Hundreds of high school students took part in a Tallahassee tradition designed to bring the community a little bit closer. The event promotes understanding, relationship-building, and a stronger sense of community.

The Longest Table unites local students for a community-building celebration

2) Monticello's holiday spirit at 8th Annual Christmas Parade overcomes the rain. Bad weather may have soaked Monticello all day, but the community did not let that stop the holiday fun. Local shops saw a boost, especially with visitors arriving after Tallahassee’s Winter Festival was canceled.

Monticello's 8th Annual Christmas Parade

3) Trump is proposing a $12B aid package for farmers hit hard by his trade war. Farmers are considered one of Trump’s core constituencies, but many have been hurt by his economic policies. Trade disputes with countries such as China have strained the agricultural sector and cut into many farmers’ bottom lines.

Trump is proposing a $12B aid package for farmers hit hard by his trade war

4) Monday Forecast: Once we get behind the cold front this afternoon, clouds will start to break apart as a high-pressure system scoots in. Highs will top out in the low 60s with temps dipping into the 30s. First to Know Meteorologist Jillian Preite has the details below.

First to Know Forecast: Breezy but drier Monday set up (12/8/2025)

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.