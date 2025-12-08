Breezy but drier Monday set up

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The rain has finally subsided for the most part Monday morning leaving us with cloud cover. A few light showers are possible throughout the morning hours as a cold front sweeps through.
This cold front will keep daytime highs similar to the morning temperatures in the 50s and low 60s. We will start to see a dip in temperatures tonight as they drop to the upper 30s to low 40s.
Once we get behind the cold front this afternoon, clouds will start to break apart as a high pressure system scoots in. This will help us see more sunshine and cooler temperatures starting Tuesday.
Fairly windy conditions are also expected behind the front with winds anywhere from 7-13 mph, gusting up to 25 mph at times.
