Midday Update: Tallahassee Southwood development latest, DeSantis delays redistricting special session, & more

Thursday, April 16th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Thursday forecast.

1) Tallahassee city commissioners address Southwood development delays and residential rooster complaints. City leaders revisited the development situation in Southwood, stating that required improvements to Orange Avenue and Biltmore Avenue were not completed on time. This delay violated the project's development agreement.

Tallahassee city commissioners address Southwood development delays and residential rooster complaints

2) "HOW TO GET OUR SHARE": Tallahassee business leaders say industry connectivity needed to up economic success. Data from the Greater Tallahassee Chamber shows Leon County’s economy is growing, ranking 17th in the state. However, the area still faces hurdles, including workforce challenges and declines in employment.

"HOW TO GET OUR SHARE": industry connectivity needed to boost City's economic success, say business leaders

3) Valdosta Fire Department conducts controlled burn training to prepare crews for real house emergencies. The controlled burn simulates the chaos firefighters face, allowing crews to practice entering burning homes, searching for victims, and stopping flames before they spread. Safety teams monitor the exercises from both inside and outside the structure.

Valdosta Fire Department conducts controlled burn training to prepare crews for real house emergencies

4) 100-mile expedition aims to protect Florida Wildlife Corridor. The Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation is hosting the "Longleaf to Lighthouse Expedition," a 5-day trek starting in the Red Hills of Thomasville, Georgia, and ending at the St. Marks Lighthouse on the Gulf. Trekkers will switch between cycling, hiking, and kayaking based on the terrain they come across, including transitioning from hiking to kayaking at Lafayette Heritage Trail Park in Tallahassee.

100-mile expedition aims to protect Florida Wildlife Corridor

5) DeSantis delays Florida redistricting special session, adds AI and 'medical freedom' issues. Gov. Ron DeSantis has officially delayed Florida’s special session on congressional redistricting, moving it from April 20-24 to April 28-May 1 and expanding the agenda to include artificial intelligence and legislation similar to this year’s “medical freedom” bill.

WFTS

6) Thursday Forecast: We'll once again get into the upper 80s to low 90s. The 90s trend will continue as we head into the weekend.

First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has details below.

First To Know Weather - Record Temps On The Way

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