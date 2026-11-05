Midday Update: Tallahassee residents look ahead to new city commission, LCS 2027 budget cuts, & more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Thursday, November 5th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Tallahassee residents look ahead to new city commission they hope will reshape how decisions get made. With Jeremy Matlow as mayor and new and familiar faces in Seats 3 and 5, longtime neighbors share what they expect from the incoming commission — and whether the shift is really new to Tallahassee.

Tallahassee residents look ahead to new city commission they hope will reshape how decisions get made

2) Leon County voters approve two school funding measures, but district still plans budget cuts next year. Voters backed a property tax levy and a sales tax by wide margins, but district leaders say universal vouchers and state funding reductions still force spending cuts.

Leon County voters approve two school funding measures, but district still plans budget cuts next year

3) Decatur County neighbors reflect on what Bottoms' historic governor win means for representation. Community members in Decatur County say the historic victory sends a powerful message to young women and girls about what leadership can look like.

Decatur County neighbors reflect on what Keisha Lance Bottoms' historic governor win means for representation.

4) Rickards dominates Leon 41-7 in long-awaited cross-town rivalry renewal six years in the making. Raiders coach Quintin Lewis earns statement victory over his former coach and mentor, Leon's Ricky Bell, in a Tallahassee showdown.

Rickards dominates Leon 41-7 in long-awaited cross-town rivalry renewal six years in the making

5) Thursday Forecast: We'll get into the low to mid 80s. There is a chance for a shower or two. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First to Know Weather - The Front Stalls (11-5-2026)

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