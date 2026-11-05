First to Know Weather - A Foggy Start Today (11-5-2026)

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We are in the low 70s and upper 60s this morning. Patchy fog will roll across the big bend and south Georgia. The densest fog is further to our west as you approach Panama City. Be mindful on the roads as it can be harder to be seen. It's advised to not use your high beams. The light will bounce around the fog and make it harder to see. We do expect more sun in the afternoon as the highs reach the low to mid 80s.

While clouds will be dominating along with the fog this morning. By the afternoon we will see more pockets of sun, possibly even becoming mostly sunny for some areas. While there is a chance of showers today, they will be weaker and more isolated than what we've had the last few days.

The front rolls through tomorrow. There will be one more round of scattered showers, before the sunnier, drier, and nicer conditions come.

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