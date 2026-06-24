Midday Update: Tallahassee mayoral candidates share priorities, Lowndes County tax proposal stalls, & more

Wednesday, June 24th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Wednesday forecast.

1) Tallahassee mayoral candidates face off at final forum before August primary. The candidates squared off Tuesday at the final mayoral forum before the August primary.

Tallahassee mayoral candidates face off at final forum before August primary

2) Gadsden County approves state funding to advance public safety complex construction. The overall project includes roughly $18 million in improvements and is designed to bring multiple public safety agencies together in one location.

County approves $750K in state funding to advance public safety complex construction

3) Lowndes County LHOST proposal stalls in Atlanta. State lawmakers declined to advance the local legislation which would have let Lowndes County neighbors vote on a new sales tax to offset property taxes.

Lowndes County LHOST proposal stalls in Atlanta, blocking local vote on property tax relief

4) Trump delays signing bipartisan housing bill, demands SAVE America Act pass first. The 21st Century Road to Housing Act aims to lower costs, create new housing supply, and cut red tape for new homeowners. On Wednesday, President Trump said he would not sign the bill unless Congress passed a voter ID provision.

Congress has approved a bipartisan bill to lower housing costs

5) Wednesday Forecast: This midday will be in the mid-80s, and while we do climb into the low 90s, which is above average, it is more comfortable. The humidity is lower, but only for today, as drier air slides in behind the front from yesterday. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Drier For Today

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