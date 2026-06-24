First To Know Weather - A Dry Slot Forms For Today Only

TALLAHASSEE, WTXL. — It is nicer out there this morning with most of us in the low 70s with a few upper 70s around the coastline. Skies will stay sunny from start to finish today, with only a few clouds popping up here and there during the afternoon.

This midday will be in the mid 80s and while we do climb into the low 90s, which is above average, it is more comfortable. The humidity is lower, but only for today as drier air slides in behind the front from yesterday. While a stray shower can pop up it will be fighting against sinking air and drier conditions.

The big weather story for the future will be very warm temperatures. The heat index will start to rise tomorrow and peak on Sunday and Monday around 105°-110º.

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