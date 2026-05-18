Midday Update: Tallahassee flea market faces daily fine, Take What You Need Access Day, and more

Monday, May 18th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Monday forecast.

1) Rising costs push families to seek help from local nonprofit. Women Empowering Each Other held a Take What You Need Access Day, where families lined up to receive essential household items.

Rising costs push families to seek help from local nonprofit

2) Tallahassee flea market faces $250-a-day fine amid permit dispute with the city. A Tallahassee flea market is in a dispute with the city after organizers say they received a 12-hour notice to comply with a code enforcement order to shut down or face a $250-a-day fine. Organizers with the Tallahassee Flea Market Exchange say the confusion began after the city initially issued a building violation, then later changed it to a tent permit violation.

Tallahassee Flea Market receives notice of daily $250 fine

3) Trump administration creates $1.7B fund for allies of the president after he drops IRS lawsuit. The Justice Department on Monday announced the creation of a $1.776 billion fund to compensate President Donald Trump’s allies who claim they were unfairly targeted by the previous administration.

Trump drops $10B lawsuit against the IRS

4) Can a water leak detector save you from costly water damage? Behind the washing machine, under the bathroom or kitchen sink, or at the base of a water heater — a small leak left undetected can turn into a costly problem.

WCPO Are water leak detectors worth buying?

5) Monday Forecast: We're about to get hot. We'll be in the 90s every day this week. The humidity will be rising, making the heat index feel closer to 100° as the week progresses. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - An Early Summer

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