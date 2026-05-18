First To Know Weather - Summer Comes Early

TALLAHASSEE, WTXL. — It is a warm and muggy morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. The humidity will be in full force today so expect some uncomfortable conditions, but this is the lowest the humidity will be all week.

By lunchtime temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s continuing to climb into the low 90s. Skies should be staying mostly sunny, but a few more clouds are possible in the late afternoon. An isolated light shower or sprinkle can also not be ruled out.

While highs will be staying generally the same this week the humidity will be rising, making the heat index feel closer to 100° as the week progresses.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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