Midday Update: Suwannee River Basin water plan, Thomas County Food Bank adds Saturday hours, and more

Wednesday, March 4th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Wednesday forecast.

1) Florida Senate Bill would send treated Jacksonville wastewater into the Suwannee River Basin. A proposed Florida Senate Bill would allow treated wastewater from Jacksonville to be piped into the Suwannee River Basin in an effort to stabilize water flows in the Lower Santa Fe and Ichetucknee Rivers.

2) Thomas County Food Bank adds Saturday hours to help working families and those facing SNAP changes. Nearly 14,000 people in Thomas County rely on the food bank. For more than a decade, the bank has only been open on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday. Now, with demand up nearly 3,000 from last year, the food bank is trying something new: opening one Saturday a month so more people can make it.

3) Wakulla Environmental Institute uses oyster domes to restore waterways and protect shorelines. The Wakulla Environmental Institute is working to restore oyster habitats and improve water quality in Oyster Bay through the use of oyster domes — structures designed to help rebuild oyster reefs in local waterways.

4) Kids at Miccosukee Boys and Girls Club grow confidence and collard greens in new community garden. A new community garden just five minutes from the Miccosukee Boys and Girls Club headquarters is giving young members a chance to grow more than plants — it's building confidence, leadership, and responsibility.

5) Florida House signs off on major housing bill — critics warn of sprawl. Supporters say it could help lower housing costs — and critics warn it could weaken local control and fuel sprawl. Lawmakers passed HB 399 with solid support, 71–38, though at least eight Republicans broke ranks and joined Democrats in opposition.

6) Wednesday Forecast: The weather will start on the cloudier side and get progressively sunnier by midday. It will be very hot outside, with highs in the low 80s during the afternoon. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

