First To Know Weather - Humidity On The Rise (3-4-2026)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — Today will be a day much like yesterday. The difference will be the amount of moisture that is settling over us. Because of this increase of moisture, there is patchy fog across the area. The densest fog is focused along I-75, and cutting off around the middle of the Big Bend and South Georgia. This should lift around 9:30 - 10:00 A.M. with temperatures in the mid 50s to the low 60s to start today.

Much like yesterday the skies will start on the cloudier side, and get progressively sunnier by midday. Also like yesterday, the highs will be in the low 80s. The difference from yesterday will be the increase in humidity. It will be noticeably more humid outside today, especially in the afternoon, and that will increase over the next few days. In fact it will be even muggier as we head into the weekend.

There is a chance of showers to pop up with this extra moisture. These showers will be short lived, but consistent from Tomorrow evening through the weekend.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.