Midday Update: Suspected Charlie Kirk shooter arrested, Cascades Park Stabbing suspect identified, and more

1) Tyler Robinson, suspect in killing of Charlie Kirk, arrested by law enforcement. He was arrested late Thursday night, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox confirmed at a news conference on Friday. Robinson was arrested in St George, Utah, which is about 250 miles from Utah Valley University, the site of Wednesday's assassination.

2) Florida leaders react after assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, calling the killing a tragic reminder of the dangers of political violence while urging unity and civil discourse.

3) Cascades Park stabbing suspect identified, law enforcement to increase presence. The Tallahassee Police Department identified the suspect of Wednesday's stabbing as 19-year-old Octavious McCaine. McCaine died after jumping into the pond at the park. TPD says the two victims are expected to be okay. WTXL ABC 27 spoke to neighbors in the area on how they feel following this incident.

4) Weekend Forecast: We have a wonderful weekend ahead of us. There will be endless sunshine as there are no storms expected. Temperatures will rise into the low 90s. If you have any outside chores that need to be done, this weekend will be a great time to complete them. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

