First To Know Weather - Wonderful Weekend in store

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The dominating dry air continues to settle over the big bend and south Georgia. Temperatures to start as a result are very cool and comfortable at least in the mornings.

Afternoon highs are still getting warmer, but they aren't going to break very far through the 90s. Luckily with lower humidity, it should still be pleasant all things considered.

This weekend looks wonderful, still sunny and warm. Morning lows will be the lowest they have been in a while, perfect for morning activites!

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.