Midday Update: Social Seminole Complex faces lawsuit over deadly fire, Vigil held for shooting victim, & more

Friday, May 15th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Weekend forecast.

1) Social Seminole Apartments face lawsuit over deadly fire from November 2025. The lawsuit alleges that because the building did not have functioning smoke detectors and fire safety equipment, those present in Building F only became aware of the fire when their units started to burn.

Social Seminole Apartments faces lawsuit over deadly fire from November 2025

2) City, County to explore possible ways to challenge new Florida anti-DEI law. The law, which takes effect January 1st, 2027, limits local governments from funding or promoting any policies related to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

City, County to explore possible ways to challenge new Florida anti-DEI law

3) Family remembers shooting victim Damani Bentley as a hero during candlelight vigil. Loved ones gathered Wednesday for a candlelight vigil honoring 21-year-old Damani Bentley, who, family says, died protecting coworkers in the May 3rd Jay Boy's shooting.

Family remembers Damani Bentley as a hero during candlelight vigil

4) Decatur County students reading below state average, data shows. According to the Georgia Council on Literacy, 62 percent of third-grade students in Georgia are not reading at the recommended level. After 12 years of working in the school system, Michelle Croft says third graders are a good predictor of how well a student can read.

Decatur County public school students reading below state average, data shows

5) Florida’s new disaster command center built to withstand 200 mph winds. The state’s new $180 million Emergency Operations Center is now open in Tallahassee after years of construction. The facility replaces an older EOC that emergency leaders say had serious limitations during major storms.

Florida’s new disaster command center built to withstand 200 mph winds

6) Weekend Forecast: Things will start to heat up this weekend. Mixing the winds with the sea breeze and daytime heating can easily pop up a few showers along the I-75 corridor starting as early as Saturday afternoon and continue throughout the days afterwards. First to Know Meteorologist Jillian Preite has the details below.

First to Know Forecast: Warm weekend with increasing humidity (5/15/2026)

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