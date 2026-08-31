Midday Update: Shoppers rally to help co-op, college football season begins & more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Monday, August 24th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Community Co-op sales surge after store announces financial struggles. Shoppers are rallying behind the South Tallahassee grocery cooperative, saying they would lose more than just a place to shop if it closes.

Community Co-op sees sales surge after announcing financial struggles

2) Florida State and FAMU football teams start their season with home wins. Bragg Memorial Stadium and Doak Campbell Stadium welcomed fans back on Saturday, as freshmen got their first taste of game day and vendors geared up for a new season.

Florida State opens 2027 season against New Mexico State at Doak Campbell Stadium

FAMU opens football season with fresh faces, familiar traditions and vendors ready for business

3) US strikes Iran again as retaliation raises fears over gas prices, Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. military struck two Iranian launchers after Iran prepared to deploy sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran retaliated with ballistic missiles aimed at a US base in Jordan.

US strikes Iran as retaliation raises fears over gas prices, Strait of Hormuz

4) Monday forecast. We are in the mid to upper 80s this midday, and highs will climb to the low 90s through the afternoon. Isolated thundershowers are possible, but they will be extremely hit or miss. Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - A drier pattern sets in

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