First to Know Weather - A Drier Start to The Week

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Temperatures are in the mid to low 70s again this morning, and skies will be mostly sunny for most of the day.

By midday we will be in the mid to upper 80s, and highs will climb to the low 90s through the afternoon. Isolated thundershowers are possible, but they will be extremely hit or miss.

We have a small drier pattern to start off, but the chances of rain do increase heading into the middle of the week. The highs can climb into the mid 90s around this time as well.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.