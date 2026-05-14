Midday Update: Search for Tallahassee City Manager, DeSantis defends ‘Alligator Alcatraz’, and more

Thursday, May 14th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Thursday forecast.

1) City of Tallahassee to hire recruiter to help in search for new City Manager. The city will hire S. Renee Narloch & Associates for approximately $30,000. According to meeting agenda notes, the recruiter's role will include developing a recruitment profile, advertising on websites, and processing and screening all applications.

City of Tallahassee to hire recruiter to help in search for new City Manager

2) Panacea waterways haven't been dredged in nearly 50 years, and local fishermen say it's a problem. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, dredging is the process of removing sediment and other material from the bottom of bodies of water. It is a routine process to help maintain the depth of waterways.

Panacea waterways haven't been dredged in nearly 50 years, and local fishermen say it's a problem

3) Georgia Governor Brian Kemp calls special session on redistricting to begin June 17th after primary runoffs. Kemp has said he doesn’t want to change Georgia’s voting districts for this year's elections, because some ballots already have been cast for Tuesday’s first round of primaries.

Alyssa Pointer/AP Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during a campaign event with Derek Dooley, a Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, during an Atlanta Young Republicans campaign event Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Alyssa Pointer)

4) FAMU's solar-powered buoy helps Crawfordville oyster farmers track real-time water quality data. Florida A&M University's School of the Environment has deployed a solar-powered water quality monitoring buoy in Spring Creek, and it's already making a difference for both students and oyster farmers in Crawfordville.

FAMU's solar-powered buoy helps Crawfordville oyster farmers track real-time water quality data

5) DeSantis defends ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ as state awaits federal closure plan. Florida officials say they still have not received a formal federal shutdown plan for “Alligator Alcatraz,” even as reports indicate the controversial Everglades migrant detention site could close within weeks.

DeSantis defends ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ as state awaits federal closure plan

6) Thursday Forecast: Only a few clouds will pop up in the late afternoon as we climb into the mid 80s for our highs. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - The Sun Returns (5-14-2026)

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