First To Know Weather - The Sun is Back (5-14-2026)

TALLAHASSEE, WTXL. — It is a cool one out there today, and with lower humidity it is downright pleasant. In fact it will stay dry through the day, and into the weekend. That means we will have a more comfortable afternoon despite the temperatures in the mid 80s.

Unlike the last few days, sunny skies will linger from this morning, and continue through the evening. Only a few clouds will pop up in the late afternoon as we climb into the mid 80s for our highs.

Once we reach the weekend, the humidity starts to return. It will be a gradual build up, but by the start of next week it will be muggy once more. That combined with the low 90s will make it feel like the summer. Much like the summer, pop up convective showers could start up in the afternoon next week.

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