Midday Update: Request denied to unseal Epstein records, New residency requirement for City elections, & more

Thursday, July 24th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Florida judge denies request to unseal Epstein grand jury records. The Justice Department made the request following pressure from President Donald Trump, who had publicly urged his attorney general to pursue the release of Epstein-related records amid mounting criticism from his base over transparency.

2) New residency requirement for City elections, must have lived within city limits for at least 365 days. According to the Supervisor of Elections Office, three candidates have filed so far for the November 2026 General Election.

3) Thomasville event connects homeless neighbors to life-saving resources after three people experiencing homelessness were killed this month. Thomas County Cares hosted a one-stop resource fair to provide free health screenings, shelter support, and food.

4) Thursday Forecast: Scattered storms return this afternoon with highs topping out at 90. We return to a summer pattern with afternoon storms Friday and Saturday, with rain chances going down to a spotty chance by Sunday. First to Know Weather Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland has the details below.

