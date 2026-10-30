Midday Update: Prayer vigil held after multiple Tallahassee shootings, Amendment 3 funding concerns, and more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Friday, October 30th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Faith leaders rally Tallahassee community toward healing after string of gun violence leaves many wounded. Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor organized a prayer vigil after a week of gun violence — including a Perry Street mass shooting and four more shootings since — as police vow justice.

Faith leaders rally Tallahassee community toward healing after string of gun violence leaves many wounded

2) Amendment 3 raises concerns about funding for first responders. Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young estimates the county could lose $6 million if the property tax proposal passes.

Amendment 3 raises concerns about funding for first responders

3) Champions Ranch unveils its first multisport field, launching a new chapter for Tallahassee youth athletics. Co-founders Charlie Ward and Tonja Ward officially cut the ribbon on the field Thursday, transforming what was once just a vision on paper into a reality the community can now see for itself. For the Wards, the project is about much more than sports.

Champions Ranch unveils its first multisport field, launching a new chapter for Tallahassee youth athletics

4) U.S. economy grows faster than expected as inflation rises. According to the data, the economy grew at a 3.4% pace in the third quarter, which was faster than expected, up from 2.2% in the previous quarter.

U.S. economy grows faster than expected as inflation rises

5) Weekend Forecast: We'll get into the 80s once again, but as we move into the weekend, more clouds will roll in as scattered showers are possible Saturday and Sunday. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First to Know Weather - Your Halloweekend Forecast

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