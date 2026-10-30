First to Know Weather - A Spooky Halloweekend Ahead

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We are starting off in the low to mid 60s again this morning. The humidity is a little higher, and you will feel that difference as you head outside today. We will be getting muggier with each passing day, but the temperatures stay consistent. This afternoon we will reach the mid to low 80s like yesterday, and the same could be said for tomorrow.

Skies will be partly cloudy through the afternoon, becoming mostly cloudy as the sun sets. Tomorrow and Sunday will be the cloudiest days of the week, with even a chance of showers.

Saturday evening could see a spotty weak shower or two, but it wont be enough to cancel plans for. Sunday has the better chance with rain starting in the early afternoon, becoming storms by the evening. Still, this is not looking like a total washout. You should consider an indoor backup plan for Sunday activities.

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