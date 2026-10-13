Midday Update: Oyster farmers see minimal damage from Isaias, David Jolly holds town hall at FAMU, and more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Tuesday, October 13th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Wakulla County oyster farmers see minimal damage from Hurricane Isaias thanks to storm-ready techniques. Local oyster farmers in Spring Creek say metal cages and specialized bag techniques helped them survive Hurricane Isaias with little to no damage.

Local oyster farmers in Spring Creek say metal cages and specialized bag techniques helped them survive Hurricane Isaias with little to no damage.

2) Gubernatorial candidate David Jolly holds town hall at FAMU, giving students a chance to ask questions. The event marked the second gubernatorial town hall at FAMU in less than a month. Candidate Byron Donalds visited the same campus for a similar event nearly two weeks earlier.

Gubernatorial candidate David Jolly holds town hall at FAMU, giving students a chance to ask questions

3) First-time homebuyers in Bainbridge face affordability challenges as home prices soar in Decatur County. The median sales price for a single-family home in Decatur County rose to $291,000 in 2025, up from $102, 500 in 2024, according to Georgia Realtors.

First-time homebuyers in Bainbridge face affordability challenges as home prices soar in Decatur County

4) Delta bets travelers will keep paying up for holiday flights. Delta says airfares are up 15% as fuel costs surge, but strong travel demand could keep ticket prices elevated through the holiday season.

Delta bets travelers will keep paying up for holiday flights

5) Tuesday Forecast: We'll get back into the 90s today. Skies will remain sunny, but high pressure is circulating in some moisture. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - The nicer pattern sticks around

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