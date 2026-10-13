First To Know Weather - The Sunny And Dry Pattern Sticks Around

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We are starting off in the low to mid 60s and some upper 50s. You may want to consider a jacket as you head out, but you certainly wont need it this afternoon. We will remain above average around 90°. We reached that yesterday, and we could get there again today.

Skies will remain sunny, but high pressure is circulating in some moisture. It will be a little humid again today, and it can get even muggier through the next few days. That clears up as the clouds roll in this weekend. A cold front will bring the fall conditions back for us, and it could be here to stay.

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