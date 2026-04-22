Midday Update: OpenAI criminal investigation, Buc-ee's site plans, Thomasville teacher surprise, and more

Wednesday, April 22nd: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Wednesday forecast.

1) Florida AG announces criminal investigation into OpenAI.Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced a criminal investigation into OpenAI on Tuesday, arguing ChatGPT may have done more than reflect the thinking of the accused Florida State University shooter and instead may have helped him plan the 2025 attack.

Florida attorney general opens criminal investigation into OpenAI over FSU shooting chats

2) Plans for Buc-ee's in Tallahassee to move forward with County meeting Wednesday. County leaders and staff will meet at 1:30 p.m. today to discuss the site plans for the highly anticipated Buc-ee's gas station. The meeting is open to the public and will be at the Renaissance Building on North Macomb Street.

Plans for Buc-ee's in Tallahassee to move forward with County meeting Wednesday

3) Lowndes County expands mental health support in jails and on streets. A nearly $9 million expansion is creating a specialized unit designed to separate inmates with mental health needs from the general population and provide a safer, more controlled environment.

Lowndes County expands mental health support in jail and on streets

4) Thomasville teacher surprised with stand-up wheelchair after insurance denies medical necessity claim. Ben Huntzinger, who has not been able to stand up for nearly two decades, received a life-changing surprise after insurance companies deemed a stand-up wheelchair not "medically necessary."

Thomasville teacher surprised with stand-up wheelchair after insurance denies medical necessity claim

5) Wednesday Forecast: We'll get into the low to mid 80s following another cool morning. Isolated showers can pop up around the late afternoon, but they will be fighting off drier air in the lower atmosphere. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Still Very Dry Today

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