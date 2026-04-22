First To Know Weather - Changes In The Air Heading To The Weekend

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — It is a cloudy start to the day today, but temperatures are more mild in the mid 50s to low 60s. Skies should remain mostly cloudy for the majority of the day.

This lunch hour will be calm with temperatures in the upper 70s. Isolated showers can pop up around the late afternoon but they will be fighting off drier air in the lower atmosphere. Some areas could see more rain than others, but the chances are very low overall. Highs this late afternoon will be in the low to mid 80s.

Moisture will slowly build into the weekend. While there is a much better chance for showers for Saturday and Sunday, the chance overall is still low. Don't cancel your outdoor weekend plans just yet, but have a plan B.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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