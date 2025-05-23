Midday Update: NOAA releases 2025 Hurricane prediction, Florida ballot amendment law controversy, and more

Friday, May 23rd: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) NOAA predicts above-normal 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The agency is forecasting a range of 13 to 19 total named storms. Of those, 6-10 are forecast to become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including 3-5 major hurricanes (category 3, 4, or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher).

2) New WeatherSTEM camera in Taylor County to support efforts this hurricane season and beyond. Taylor County has contracted with WeatherSTEM for a new camera that will help provide vital weather information this hurricane season. Emergency leaders are also partnering with schools.

3) Lower gas prices boost summer travel plans as families seek budget-friendly options. As gas prices hit their lowest Memorial Day weekend level since 2021, millions of Americans are hitting the road to kick off the summer travel season.

4) Federal judge weighs halt to controversial Florida ballot amendment law.A federal judge is now considering whether to block a new Florida law that critics say drastically restricts citizens' ability to place constitutional amendments on the state ballot.

5) Weekend Forecast:Mostly clear skies continue all weekend long as highs reach the 90s with lows in the 60s. More humidity returns to the area Sunday into the Memorial Day holiday. First to Know Meteorologist Riley Winch has the details below.

