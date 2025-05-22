NOAA predicts above-normal 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting an above-normal 2025 Hurricane Season.

In a release, the agency is forecasting a range of 13 to 19 total named storms. Of those, 6-10 are forecast to become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including 3-5 major hurricanes (category 3, 4, or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher).

NOAA

NOAA says the season is expected to be above normal, due to a confluence of factors, including continued ENSO-neutral conditions, warmer than average ocean temperatures, forecasts for weak wind shear, and the potential for higher activity from the West African Monsoon, a primary starting point for Atlantic hurricanes. They say all of these elements tend to favor tropical storm formation.

The agency says this hurricane season also features the potential for a northward shift of the West African monsoon, producing tropical waves that seed some of the strongest and most long-lived Atlantic storms.

For a detailed breakdown of NOAA's prediction, click here.

