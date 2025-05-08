Midday Update: New Pope selected, What happens next against suspected FSU shooter, and more

Thursday, May 8th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) White smoke rises: New pope elected at the Vatican.The decision came as 133 cardinals gathered for a historic conclave at the Vatican for a second day. A two-thirds majority — at least 89 votes — was required to elect the new pope.

2) WHAT HAPPENS NEXT: Grand jury set to discuss possible charges against the Florida State campus shooting suspect.State Attorney Jack Campbell said a grand jury will discuss the potential charges against suspect, Phoenix Ikner. Campbell said everything that happens in a grand jury is a secret until charges are made.

3) FAMU alumni and stakeholders plant their flag for one presidential candidate, plan action against another. A town hall was held Wednesday night at Bethel AME, where alumni and boosters were able to have their voices heard regarding the finalists and what they're looking for and not looking for in a candidate.

4) Sales tax showdown: DeSantis calls ‘historic' cut ‘dead on arrival’.Another turn in the Tallahassee tax fight is now threatening to derail the state’s budget negotiations, as Governor Ron DeSantis declared he would veto a proposed sales tax relief package lawmakers are expected to send him.

5) Thursday Forecast:Rounds of moderate to heavy showers and storms will move through our area through early next week. Small to medium-sized hail coupled with gusty winds is possible. First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copelandhas the details below.

