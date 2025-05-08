Rain totals start adding up through the weekend with 2-6" possible in some neighborhoods

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — An area of low pressure will be slow moving as it pushes across the southeast late-week into the weekend.

As the low slows, an boundary becomes stationary across our neighborhoods funneling moisture across the Big Bend and South Georgia for several days.

Rounds of moderate to heavy showers and storms will have rain totals totaling up quickly through early next week.

It will not rain non-stop for the next 5 days, but there are only a few breaks in the rain- especially this weekend.

Within some afternoon and evening storms, small to medium sized hail coupled with gusty wind is possible.

We are not expecting a day of widespread severe weather, but one or two storms could become stronger.

The most widespread impact from this week and weekend's rain will be the potential for flooding.

Anywhere from 2-6" of rain is possible through our neighborhoods Thursday through Monday.

The higher the rain totals, the less our ground will be able to absorb, so flooding is a possibility.

We will keep you up-to-date on-air and online with the latest threats.