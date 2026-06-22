Midday Update: Munree Cemetery research, U.S. and Iran begin nuclear negotiations, and more

Monday, June 22nd: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Research around historic Tallahassee cemetery helping connect neighbors to their roots. More than 200 burials have been discovered at the Munree Cemetery, and researchers are working to restore the names, histories, and family connections linked to the site.

Historic Tallahassee cemetery research connects living families to generations-old roots

2) US and Iran begin nuclear negotiations with both sides reporting progress after opening talks. U.S.-Iran negotiations are underway, with officials from both countries and mediating nations Pakistan and Qatar reporting good progress following the first high-level talks over the weekend in Switzerland.

US and Iran begin nuclear negotiations with both sides reporting progress

3) A Tallahassee father's lessons on family, fatherhood, and legacy resonate across generations. When William Carter became a father, he quickly realized there was no guidebook. Like many parents, he learned one day at a time.

A Tallahassee father's lessons on family, fatherhood, and legacy resonate across generations

4) Leon County Schools closes high school tracks and fields to public. The tracks at Chiles and Leon High Schools had been open to neighbors for about a year, but the district says reports of damage and misuse led them to close the facilities.

Leon County Schools closes high school tracks after damage and misuse

5) Monday Forecast: The first week of summer is officially underway, and conditions outside will feel like it, we'll get into the upper 90s. We can expect afternoon showers, humidity, and hot temperatures. First to Know Meteorologist Jillian Preite has the forecast below.

First to Know Forecast: Rain activity continues this week (6/22/2026)

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