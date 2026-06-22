Rain activity continues this week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The first official week of summer is going to be feeling right on par with afternoon showers, humidity, and hot temperatures.

Temperatures Monday morning will sit in the 70s until around 8-9 a.m. when they quickly climb to the 80s and eventually back into the 90s in the afternoon.

Once humidity is factored in, feels like temperatures will be in the upper 90s to triple digits.

Expect afternoon showers and storms each day, however, they won't be as numerous as the previous week.

Highs will climb throughout the week, eventually reaching the upper 90s! Stay cool and hydrated!

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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