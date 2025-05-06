Midday Update: Local tariff impacts, Florida’s new ballot initiative law faces legal challenge, and more

Tuesday, May 6th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) TARIFF IMPACTS: Local appliance and tile stores look to localize operations to keep prices fair for customers. Local stores share how tariffs are impacting their businesses as they notice higher prices and shortening the window a quote remains accurate, causing them to source more domestic suppliers.

2)TARIFF IMPACTS: Local florists and nurseries prioritizing quality and service as prices rise. 80% of cut flowers in the United States come from overseas and are subject to up to 10% tariffs. Local florists and nurseries are prioritizing quality and service to compete with chain grocery stores.

3)Florida’s new ballot initiative law faces legal challenge from Medicaid expansion group.A new Florida law imposing tougher restrictions on citizen-led ballot initiatives is now the subject of a federal lawsuit. The group Florida Decides Healthcare, which is seeking to expand Medicaid through a 2026 constitutional amendment, filed the challenge Sunday in Florida’s Northern District, arguing the legislation is unconstitutional.

4) Tuesday's Forecast:Rain chances start to increase, with 30% of our area expected to see rain today. For the rest of the week and into next week, scattered showers and a few storms are possible on and off. First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland has the details below.

