Unsettled pattern brings rainy and stormy weather to our 7-day forecast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Upper level lows hugging a high pressure system, called an Omega blocking pattern, breaks down through midweek.

Heavy rain and severe weather held to our west during this blocking pattern's hold on the States, but now the low is on the move.

Without a 'block', the upper level low moves west to east across the southeast by midweek.

Our drier air moves east and moisture moves into our atmosphere.

Shower chances increase for tri-state neighborhoods, and about 30-percent of us will see rain Tuesday.

Wednesday brings widespread shower chances with an isolated storm.

Scattered showers and a few storms are possible on and off through the end of the week and the weekend.

Generous moisture amounts are expected during this time, and 2-4" is possible after showers move out next week.

This would be helpful to our neighborhoods that are still listed as 'dry' in the drought monitor.

