Midday Update: Leon County tackles food insecurity, South Georgia farmers get hurricane relief, and more

Thursday, March 19th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Thursday forecast.

1) Leon County Commission to hold workshop on food insecurity, considers new food systems division. The Leon County Commission is preparing to hold a workshop to discuss ways to address food insecurity in the community, including a recommendation to establish a new Division of Food Systems.

Leon County Commission to hold workshop on food insecurity, considers new food systems division

2) South Georgia farmers have six weeks to apply for $531 million in Hurricane Helene relief funds. Two years after Hurricane Helene, the state of Georgia is offering more than $531 million to cover agricultural losses. Farmers have until April 27 to apply for the aid.

South Georgia farmers have six weeks to apply for $531 million in Hurricane Helene relief funds

3) ON THE ROAD: Why local filmmakers say Wakulla County is a hidden gem for capturing Florida on film. Wakulla County's scenery and historic sites make it a hidden gem for filmmakers, offering a variety of shots for different styles of films.

ON THE ROAD: Why local filmmakers say Wakulla County is a hidden gem for capturing Florida on film

4) Not dead yet: AI protections bill may return as lawmakers eye special sessions. Florida’s proposed “AI Bill of Rights” may have stalled out during the 2026 legislative session, but supporters say it could soon get another shot.

Not dead yet: AI protections bill may return as lawmakers eye special sessions

5) Thursday Forecast: Today, temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s. If you head outside, you’ll have a cloudy afternoon with warm weather. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - A Warm Up Begins (3-19-2026)

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