First To Know Weather - The Warming Trend Begins

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — It is another cold morning out there, but luckily not as cold as it has been. You'll still want a coat or jacket as you head out the door. Temperatures are in the low 40s to mid 30s, but we will warm faster into this afternoon than we have been.

Speaking of the afternoon, while we start off mostly sunny, more clouds will roll through later on. During this time highs will reach closer to average in the low to mid 70s. This will mark the starting point of a warm up which will carry over into the weekend, and next week.

We don't see any major rain or storm events in the near future. A few showers are possible around Tuesday of next week, but they are likely to be weak with no storms present.

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