Midday Update: Leon County explores fire fee billing, Lawmakers to tour Alligator Alcatraz, & more

The Leon County Commission is set to have a public hearing looking into how the Tallahassee fire service fee is billed for unincorporated residents.

2) Inside 'Alligator Alcatraz': Lawmakers will tour Florida migrant facility amid controversy Florida lawmakers are preparing to tour the state’s new migrant detention and deportation facility this weekend, a site that has been the focus of growing controversy and is now the target of a lawsuit, congressional scrutiny, and allegations of human rights violations.

3) Business training program helps close Thomasville’s childcare gap People who live in Thomasville are gaining the skills and certifications needed to launch child-focused businesses that serve all kids, including those with special needs.

4) Rain chances drop, temperatures rise for the weekend High pressure builds into the Southeast, and our temperatures will rise this weekend.

First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland says drier air around means less rain chances, but that also means less opportunities for a cool off! Highs climb to the mid-90s Friday and into the upper-90s by the weekend!

