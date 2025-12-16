Midday Update: Leon Co. considers consolidation with City, Fl weighs new safety standards for campuses, & more

Monday, December 16th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around The Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Leon County to consider consolidation with City with non-binding initiative on ballot for midterms. The decision comes after a motion passed at a recent County Commission meeting in early December. Two out of five County Commissioners voted against this motion.

Leon County to consider consolidation with City with non-binding initiative on ballot for midterms

2) Wakulla County citizens express concerns about two laws bringing overdevelopment to the county. Commissioner Nichols spoke to residents about Senate Bill 180 and the Live Local Act. Many understood the need and thought behind these laws, but thought they weren't restrictive enough on developers.

Wakulla County citizens expressed concerns of two laws bringing over develpoment to the county

3) Family seeks answers months after Havana hit-and-run. Vontego Smith was hit in September, and the incident has left him with life-changing injuries. The Florida Highway Patrol says the investigation is closed due to a lack of leads, and Smith’s family hopes community awareness will help generate new information about the driver involved.

Family seeks answers months after Havana hit-and-run leaves man with life-changing injuries

4) After FSU tragedy, Florida weighs armed campus staff and new safety standards. Florida lawmakers might be moving toward a major expansion of the state’s controversial Guardian Program, extending it to public colleges and universities. That’s in the wake of April’s deadly shooting at Florida State University.

After FSU tragedy, Florida weighs armed campus staff and new safety standards

5) Tuesday Forecast: Following another cold night, we'll warm up into the upper 50s to low 60s with plenty of sunshine. Tonight's lows will be in the 40s, but we'll continue to warm up as the week continues. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Another Freezing Morning

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.