First To Know Weather - Another Freezing Start

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — Grab those coats again this morning, because the cold is sticking around.

We will get a lot warmer by this afternoon compared to yesterday. While we did warm up to 51° yesterday, today we could reach around 61° degrees, a 10-degree warm-up. That is just the beginning, as we will likely be in the upper 60s and low 70s for much of this week and into the weekend. Some clouds may clutter the skies this morning, but conditions will be sunnier by the afternoon.

We are keeping a close eye on Thursday. Rain is likely throughout the day, with waves of rain possible from morning into the evening. There is a possibility of thunder, but the risk of severe weather remains low at this time. Rain totals could range from 0.5" to 1" on average along the South Georgia border. This could change, so stick with us for updates.

