Midday Update: LCSO:18 arrested in trafficking case, Local mother advocates for organ donation, and more

Thursday, April 2nd: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Thursday forecast.

1) Wakulla County neighbors display pinwheels at Azalea Park to raise awareness for child abuse prevention. More than 530,000 children were victims of abuse and neglect in the United States in 2024, according to the National Children’s Alliance. In Wakulla County, there have been 37 allegations of physical abuse, neglect, or sexual abuse since the beginning of the year, according to the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office. Last year, in 2025, there were 261 allegations in the county.

Wakulla County neighbors display pinwheels at Azalea Park to raise awareness for child abuse prevention

2) 18 arrested in recent human trafficking operation, helping at least 6 potential victims. Law enforcement officials shared the outcome of "Operation Cupid's CleanUp" on Thursday, an operation that targeted human trafficking. Investigators made 150 online contacts with individuals through undercover ads and in-person contacts.

18 arrested in recent human trafficking operation, helping at least 6 potential victims

3) Mother honors her late son by advocating for organ donation after his gifts save six lives worldwide. June Faircloth has spent the past 16 years advocating for organ donation, a mission born from personal tragedy and the legacy of her 18-year-old son, Dylan, who saved six lives as a donor.

Mother honors her late son by advocating for organ donation after his gifts save six lives worldwide

4) Thursday Forecast: Today will be a warm day outside. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s during midday, then the mid 80s in the afternoon. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Dry Today but Showers Tomorrow

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.