First To Know Weather - Dry Today but Showers Tomorrow

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — It is warm again out there today. Temperatures are in the mid to low 60s, and a few upper 50s will dot the area too. Skies will be mostly clear for much of the day, with a few more clouds by the afternoon.

We will be very warm by midday. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s as we head off to lunch. We will climb into the mid 80s by the late afternoon for our highs today. The chances of showers are a lot less than the last couple of days. The humidity is down too, so it should be more comfortable than it has been, but still very warm.

We are keeping an eye on a front that can pass through to start the next work week. It could bring scattered showers for Easter, but the better chance for rain will be Monday night into Tuesday. That being said, the front it self is fairly weak, so actual rain coverage will be limited. We will continue to monitor this and bring you updates as they come.

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