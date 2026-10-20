Midday Update: Improving safety on Centerville Rd, Wakulla EMS assessment hearing tabled, and more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Tuesday, October 20th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Centerville Road school zone changes aim to improve safety. New daily patrols, warning signage, and a possible turn lane are coming to the area near Roberts Elementary and Montford Middle schools after years of traffic concerns.

Changes coming to Centerville Road school zone as Leon County tackles traffic and student safety

2) Wakulla County commissioners table EMS assessment hearing. County Administrator David Edwards tabled the item at the start of Monday's meeting. A study projects residential rates could reach $179 by the 2027-28 fiscal year if a fee is enacted.

Wakulla County tables scheduling a public hearing for proposed EMS assessment ordinance that could add a new fee to tax bills

3) Friday night brights: Cairo library brings books to the stadium to boost youth literacy. Roddenbery Memorial Library is setting up tents at home football games and rewarding kids who read, part of a growing push to raise local literacy levels.

Friday night brights: Cairo library brings books to the stadium to boost youth literacy

4) Do seatbelts put students at risk in a school bus rollover? An NTSB expert weighs in. After a deadly Polk County school bus crash, a leading safety expert addresses questions about seat belts, rollovers and why three-point restraints matter.

NTSB on school buses seat belt safety

5) Tuesday Forecast: We'll get into the mid to upper 70s today. Skies will remain clear for the rest of the week. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - The dry pattern holds

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