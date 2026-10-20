First To Know Weather - A Chilly Start

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We are starting off in the mid to upper 40s this morning. Grab those jackets as you head out the door; you'll need them for the entire morning. We wont be getting into the 60s until around 11 am, and then we can set those jackets aside. We will climb into the upper to mid 70s for our highs today. It will be a little closer to average, but not quite there yet.

The wind has died down and the skies are remaining clear. This will last through the entire week, with more clouds by the weekend. Still no major hazards to speak of. The only impact we will have is this weekend when the strong gusts pick up again.

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