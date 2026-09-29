Midday Update: Immigration raid forces restaurant closure in Tallahassee, District 9 candidate forum, & more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Tuesday, September 29th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Local business closes Tennessee Street location after immigration raid. Immigrant rights group TCARE is organizing a protest Wednesday, demanding Florida law enforcement agencies cut ties with ICE.

Chile and Chili's Taqueria closes Tennessee Street location after immigration raid; protest planned

2) Tallahassee candidate forums address District 9 priorities and issues affecting women and girls. Candidates Tracy Robinson (R) and Allison Tant (D) faced voters at a District 9 forum, while a new series of forums focused on women and girls is also planned.

Florida House District 9 candidates answer community questions at forum

3) Grady County plans $1.2 million industrial park building to attract new business and jobs. The 20,000-square-foot building is expected to be finished by June 2027 and could bring at least 25 new jobs to Grady County.

Grady County plans $1.2 million industrial park building to attract new business and jobs to Cairo

4) Florida Attorney General seeks emergency order to restrict ChatGPT, cites harm to minors. AG James Uthmeier first brought a lawsuit against OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman on June 1.

Florida AG seeks emergency order to restrict ChatGPT

5) Tuesday Forecast: The sun will shine all day, but there could be some extra clouds along our southeast through Perry, Mayo and Live Oak. The clouds could bring a shower or two, but the chances are low. Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Dry Air Remains For Now

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