First To Know Weather - The Dry Air Sticks Around For Now

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We will start off in the mid to low 60s and even a few 50s once again in south Georgia. You may want to consider a light jacket again, but through Florida we are warm enough without it. Temperatures will quickly warm as the sun will be in full force this morning. We will cook up to the low 90s and upper 80s again, with that trend sticking around until after this weekend.

The sun will shine all day, but there could be some extra clouds along our southeast through Perry, Mayo and Live Oak. The clouds could drag in a shower or two, but the chances are low. We have a better chance of rain and storms as we head into the weekend.

While changes are still possible to the forecast, we can see stronger storms by Saturday and Sunday. You may want to consider coming up with an indoor plan, but don't cancel those outdoor plans just yet.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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