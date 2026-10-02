Midday Update: ICE shares about local detentions, Tallahassee candidate forum, & more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Friday, October 2nd: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) ICE reveals what led to detentions at Chile & Chili's Taqueria in Tallahassee. ICE names 3 Guatemalan nationals detained at Chile & Chili's Taqueria and says a vehicle stop — not the restaurant — triggered the Sept. 25 incident.

ICE reveals what led to detentions at Chile & Chili's Taqueria in Tallahassee as legal expert weighs in

2) Tallahassee voters hear directly from local and state candidates at election forum. The National Action Network's Tallahassee chapter and Bethel Family Life Center held a candidate forum, giving voters, including young voters, the chance to hear directly from candidates.

Tallahassee voters hear directly from local and state candidates at a Bethel community election forum

3) THC-infused drinks are legal on Tallahassee shelves now, but a new federal law could change that. The law targets intoxicating hemp products, and Florida inspection records show violations in hemp product sales.

THC-infused drinks are legal on Tallahassee shelves now, but a new federal law could soon change that

4) Vance rallies Florida Republicans in Lakeland as governor’s race tightens. Vice President JD Vance rallied Florida Republicans in Lakeland Thursday. He urged supporters to turn out in November and back Republican candidates across the state.

Vance rallies Florida Republicans in Lakeland as governor’s race tightens

5) Decatur County neighbors come together for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Neighbors and local organizations in Decatur County are spreading awareness and reminding the community that no one is immune.

Decatur County neighbors come together for Breast Cancer Awareness Month as one local woman shares her story

6) Weekend Forecast: Today we will be in the mid to upper 80s, but by Sunday we will be in the low 80s and upper 70s. It will only be cooling off from there. That is because of a front, which will be maintaining cloudy skies and scattered storms. Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First to Know Weather - A Wet Weekend Ahead

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