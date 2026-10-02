First to Know Weather - A Wet Weekend Ahead

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We are starting off very humid with temperatures in the mid to low 70s. The humidity will stick around these next few days, but the highs will actually be dropping. Today we will be in the mid to upper 80s, but by Sunday we will be in the low 80s and upper 70s. It will only be cooling off from there. That is because of a front, which will be maintaining cloudy skies and scattered storms.

Storms and showers will be rolling through for most of the day, and even into the night. These will be coming off of the Gulf so areas in South Georgia will not get as much rain as areas along the coast. Even so everyone has a decent chance of storms today, and that trend will only go up over the weekend.

The rainiest days will be Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. The front will be hitting the Gulf moisture flow, resulting in a high chance for scattered rain and thunder. This will be a mostly rain focused event, with the biggest threat being localized flooding. The severe chances are very low.

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